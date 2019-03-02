Mr Mahama, who is leading the NDC into the 2020 polls, said the controversial leaked tape was a "distraction," urging his supporters, at a Victory Walk Saturday, to dismiss it with the contempt it deserves.

He said: “Our opponents are good at propaganda and they will come up from time to time with things to distract us. This issue of a [leaked] tape is just a distraction. Dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. Let us focus. Our message must be to the Ghanaian people.”

He said the party should focus on what it can do for Ghanaians and put a stop to the "endless" arguments" with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"It is only a government that has too much time on its hands because it is not working, that will have time to go and bug the office of its opponents," he said.

“We do not have time for that. Let us focus our message and tell Ghanaians what we can do for them. We already have a track record. We have governed this country before and so let us focus on the things we can do for Ghanaians to make their lives better and not be distracted by the shenanigans of the NPP party.”

On the said tape, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo was also heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the cleaners.

He is also heard admitting to the importation of the Azorka Boys to cause mayhem during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In the same audio, the elder of the Church of Pentecost could be audibly heard urging the party’s communicators to descend heavily on the Chairman of the Peace Council.

In a letter dated February 27, 2019, the CID at the Police Headquarters said it had Ofosu-Ampofo: “in respect of a tape the police had intercepted on GhanaWeb and other radio stations.

“He is to report at the CID Headquarters tomorrow Thursday at 10:00am,” the statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, head of police Public Relations added