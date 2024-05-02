Power outages in Accra on May Day was due to flooded substations – ECG

“ECG and the Ghana Fire Service are working together to drain all flooded primary substations to ensure a swift restoration of power supply,” the Director of Communication at ECG, William Boateng explained in a statement.

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the current power challenges facing the country has been resolved.

Addressing this year's national May Day celebrations in Accra, President Akufo-Addo attributed the resolution of the power crisis to the government's strategic interventions and investments in the energy sector. These efforts, according to the President, have significantly increased the country's electricity generation capacity, ensuring a more stable supply of power to homes and businesses.

The President also emphasized the government's commitment to implementing sustainable solutions to address the underlying challenges in the energy sector. He outlined initiatives aimed at diversifying the country's energy mix, promoting renewable energy sources, and improving energy efficiency and conservation practices.

These measures, he believes, will not only enhance the reliability of the power supply but also contribute to environmental sustainability and the country's overall development goals.

"As your president, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Ghanaians for their patience and understanding of recent temporary challenges with the electricity supply experienced across the country. Over the period, the issues surrounding maintenance of transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in the supply of electricity supply reliability."

"Indeed over the past few days, we have witnessed a stable supply of electricity across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday. For the past seven years, we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return," he said.

President Akufo-Addo's assurance of an end to the power crisis comes amid concerns raised by some stakeholders about the recent resurgence of intermittent power outages in parts of the country. The President acknowledged these concerns but reiterated his government's determination to tackle any emerging challenges swiftly and decisively.

READ THE ECG STATEMENT BELOW

The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the interruption in service being experienced in parts of Accra is due to the rainstorm that hit the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, 1st May, 2024, which has flooded the following primary substations:

• Station H -Dzorwulu

• Burma Camp L

• Station D – Avenor

• High Street AH

• La Trade AJ

• Lakeside Estate; and

• Gbawe.

