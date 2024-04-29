You can’t decide who your successor will be – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo

Speaking in Damongo over the weekend, John Mahama said it is God that chooses leaders and not Akufo-Addo.

"I want to urge the president, that the best legacy he can leave this country is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent and credible election.

"I wish to remind him that it is God who makes rulers and he can never be the one to choose his successor, it is God who will choose his successor," Mahama said at an event over the weekend to launch the construction of a new Jakpa Palace.

Mahama assured, however, that the NDC will do all it takes to secure a peaceful election.

Akufo-Addo at an engagement in Wa last week stated, however, that he was ready to ensure that the 2024 elections will be free, fair and transparent.

“Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president.

"God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor. Wa Naa, you know that the man I removed from the seat, I cannot have him as my successor and as a traditional ruler, you understand what I am saying," citinewsroom.com quoted the president as having said.

“Our country is known as the pacesetter for democratic governance across the entire continent of Africa. I want to assure you that this year, we are going to maintain that reputation. But I need your support and cooperation," he added.