OSP’s request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah baseless – AG to EOCO

Additionally, the office noted the OSP has not responded to EOCO's request for its findings.

According to the Attorney General's office, the docket presented to EOCO only contains the OSP’s letter transmitting the docket, the diary of action, statements taken during the investigation, and letters written by the OSP to other institutions like the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and banks for inquiries.

The Office of the Attorney General’s analyses of the docket also revealed that the OSP did not make any findings of corruption and Corruption-related offences against Cecilia Dapaah.

But in the view of the office of the Attorney General, the key to the charge of money laundering is gains obtained from criminal proceeds arising from unlawful activity.

The office of the Attorney General concludes that in the absence of any criminal issues associated with the properties of the NPP Politician, there is no basis for the investigation of money laundering.

Acknowledging the powers of EOCO to launch its investigation into the affairs of Cecilia Dapaah despite its findings, the office of the Attorney General advised against same.

This is premised because the Office of the Special Prosecutor has instructed the Ghana Police Service to investigate the sources of funds found at the home of Cecilia Dapaah.

This follows a determination by the office of the Attorney General that the request by the office of the Special Prosecutor to the Economic and Organized Crime Office, to initiate money laundering investigations into the affairs of former Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah is without basis.