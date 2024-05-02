The rural settlement is nestled between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality within the Western Region. This initiative comes two years after the community was ravaged by a devastating tragedy.
Akuffo Addo to inaugurate 120 homes for Appiatse disaster victims
Over 120 housing units constructed for occupancy at Appiatse is set to be commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In response to this calamity, the government swiftly initiated the reconstruction efforts, resulting in the completion of 124 housing units and accompanying amenities for the survivors.
The newly erected residences span from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units and are equipped with upgraded features, including a marketplace, six-unit classroom and kindergarten structures, internal road networks, access to water and electricity, a comprehensive drainage system, and a water storage facility.
In January 2022, a tragic accident occurred when a vehicle transporting approximately 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, leading to the explosion of the explosives and the subsequent obliteration of the entire Appiatse community.
