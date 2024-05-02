ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana records 31 new COVID-19 cases

Emmanuel Tornyi

Over the past week, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 within the country. Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, the Programs Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, clarified that these cases are not severe.

Coronavirus

Speaking to the media in Accra, Dr. Amponsah-Achiano stated that the Ghana Health Service will initiate a vaccination campaign starting on Sunday, May 5, 2024, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

"In the past week or so, we were recording some significant numbers up to about 30 or 31 or so. But this is not unexpected. As we have already been saying, COVID has come to stay with us.

"It is part of us. And so from time to time and that is why we also haven't given up on vaccination and so if you are aware, from 5th to 9th May, we are going to do another exercise of COVID vaccination.

"So we are doing the national COVID-19 vaccination exercise as part of our strategies to reduce COVID to the barest minimum."

The Health Service (GHS) said it has also initiated a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in response to increasing infections across healthcare facilities.

Scheduled to run from May 4 to May 10, 2024, the vaccination drive aims to mitigate the surge in cases, particularly in Greater Accra, where the highest numbers have been reported.

Highlighting the virus's rapid transmission, the Ghana Health Service emphasizes strict adherence to safety protocols.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination to curb the virus's spread and encouraged all Ghanaians to actively participate in the campaign during a media briefing.

He said "We are getting a few cases reported in parts of Accra and a few other regions. And it brings to bear the fact that Ghanaians need to be vaccinated and so on the 4th to the 10th of May, we are going to do a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign and we want to urge all Ghanaians to be part of the exercise.

