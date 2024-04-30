Ejisu by-election: Voting commences

Though there are six people contesting, the election is a two-horse race between the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Kwabena Boateng and former NPP MP, who is now an independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

The other aspirants are Esther Osei (CPP), Beatrice Boakye (LPG), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent) and Attakorah Joseph (Independent).

106,812 voters are expected to cast their votes in the by-election.

Relatedly, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has advised residents of Ejisu not to vote independent candidate Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi.

The Vice President said a vote for the independent candidate in the race, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is a vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing the electorate at a final campaign rally ahead of the Ejisu by-election on April 30th, Bawumia emphasized the significance of party loyalty and unity, cautioning against not supporting the NPP candidate.

He underscored the slim margin in parliament, with the NPP holding 138 seats against the NDC’s 137, highlighting the importance of every vote in securing a stronger mandate for the ruling party.

“The NPP government has improved the lives and the people of Ejisu than the NDC. Nothing really worked during the NDC era…MPs don’t sponsor projects; they lobby for projects from the government in power. In parliament, the NPP has 138 including the independent candidate while NDC has 137. And so, a vote for an independent means handing over power to NDC and John Mahama.

“And so that is why the NDC did not field a candidate for this by-election, they are sponsoring the independent candidate”, he said, adding “Let’s all come out in our numbers on election day and vote massively for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng to continue the late John Kumah’s work.”