'Please respect my ex-husband' -Nana Ama McBrown appeals to Ghanaians

Beloved actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has appealed to the public to extend the same affection and respect they show her to her former husband, even after the end of their marriage.

Speaking candidly on Showbiz 360, McBrown explained that although she and Maxwell Mensah are no longer married, they continue to share a meaningful bond built on years of mutual respect. She noted that their connection is not defined by marital status but by the history they share, adding that she remains the longest partner he has ever been with.

According to the media personality, her marriage was lived openly in the public eye, and she believes her separation deserves the same transparency rather than speculation and whispered commentary.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah

“I do not like the murmuring; I want my husband to be free. I still call him my husband because I am the longest person he has ever been with. We are not married anymore, but the respect we have for each other remains. I do not want people to insult him or disrespect him,” she said.

McBrown also expressed concern about how her former husband is treated when he is seen in public, particularly during social outings. She criticised those who judge or harass him, reminding the public that he is a free man deserving of dignity and peace.

In an emotional appeal, she called on Ghanaians to show him the same love and support they have consistently shown her throughout her career.

“I am pleading with everyone. I respect and admire him. We have a child together, and just as Ghanaians have loved me for all these years, I want you to love and support him in the same way. We cannot stop communicating, and we cannot be enemies,” she added.

Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah and Maxwell Mensah

On 17 December 2025, Nana Ama McBrown officially confirmed that she and Maxwell Mensah had ended their 12-year marriage. She described the separation as mutual, amicable and free from resentment.

