El Kaabi steals the show as Morocco ease past Comoros in AFCON 2025 opener

Host nation Morocco launched their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2–0 victory over Comoros in Sunday’s tournament opener at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, although the Atlas Lions required patience and second-half quality to overcome determined opposition.

Despite starting the match as overwhelming favourites, ranked ninety-seven (97) places above Comoros in the FIFA world rankings, Morocco found the contest more challenging than expected. The hosts struggled to break down Comoros’ disciplined defensive structure for much of the game before Brahim Díaz broke the deadlock in the fifty-fifth (55th) minute, easing the tension among the capacity crowd of sixty-eight thousand, seven hundred (68,700).

The breakthrough came after Noussair Mazraoui kept the ball in play near the byline before cutting it back for Díaz to side-foot home. The goal rewarded the midfielder’s persistence and settled a stadium that had grown increasingly restless after a goalless first half.

Morocco’s evening began with early promise but was soon disrupted. Soufiane Rahimi missed a penalty in the eleventh (11th) minute, striking his spot kick straight down the middle and against the knee of goalkeeper Yannick Pandor. The hosts were further unsettled two minutes later when experienced centre-back Romain Saïss was forced off with a hamstring injury, although Comoros were unable to exploit the setback.

The defining moment arrived in the seventy-fourth (74th) minute when substitute Ayoub El Kaabi, introduced just nine minutes earlier, produced a moment of individual brilliance. The forward leapt to meet a looping ball with an acrobatic overhead kick, sending the crowd into raptures and sealing a winning start for the tournament favourites.

In case you missed it the first time, or didn’t believe it.



Yes, it’s real. Ayoub El Kaabi did that. 😮‍💨#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | #WePlayDifferent pic.twitter.com/SpYsEHxcoV — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 22, 2025

The night also carried symbolic importance before kick-off, as captain Achraf Hakimi was presented with the CAF African Footballer of the Year award he won last month. The Paris Saint-Germain defender, however, remained on the bench as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in UEFA Champions League action.

Morocco dominated possession with sixty-six per cent (66%) of the ball and created several chances, while Comoros relied mainly on counter-attacks. Pandor produced a series of fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable as his side tired late on.

