Ghana Armed Forces gives details of soldier killed at Kasoa: 'We're investigating'

According to the statement, authorities at the Millennium City Police Station had advised all parties involved to desist from any activity on the disputed land until the matter was resolved. However, despite this caution, the self-proclaimed owner of the land proceeded with development, leading to a confrontation with the deceased soldiers.

“Allegedly, L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman was informed some people were working on the land. Accompanied by two of his colleagues – L/Cpl Danso Michael (Deceased) and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, they visited the land and confirmed the information. L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman and his colleagues stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue," GAF said in a statement.

Upon confrontation, the self-proclaimed owner, identified as Benlord Ababio, fired gunshots tragically resulting in the death of Lance Corporal Danso Michael.

However, while at the Police Station, the alleged owner of the land arrived with two others believed to be land guards, leading to a confrontation during which shots were fired, ultimately claiming the life of Lance Corporal Danso Michael.

However, while at the Police Station, the alleged owner of the land arrived with two others believed to be land guards, leading to a confrontation during which shots were fired, ultimately claiming the life of Lance Corporal Danso Michael.

The GAF extended heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the fallen soldier. Furthermore, they assured the public of their commitment to collaborating closely with the police to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

"We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities and urge all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents," the statement emphasized.

Meanwhile, Benlord Ababio, said to be a traditional leader has been apprehended in connection with the killing of the military officer. The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting the Ghana Police Service with their investigation into the incident.

The shooting occurred around 4:20 pm on Tuesday, April 30, according to a statement issued by the police on Wednesday, May 1. As investigations continue, both the armed forces and the police are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident and ensure that justice is served.