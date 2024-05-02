God can use me to do something great for Ghana – Bawumia

He shared these sentiments during a meeting with the clergy in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, as part of his Western regional campaign tour.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that he wants to use to change the society…I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale it will come from Walewale,” he stated.

He also called upon the clergy to intercede and prevent politicians from compromising the nation’s peace for their political gains.

The Vice President also noted that his respect for all religions was instilled in him from his home.

Relatedly, Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia has said that voting for John Mahama in the December polls will be a big mistake.

He said the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not be accountable to Ghanaians because he has just a term to complete.

Gideon Boako who was speaking to Accra-based United Television in an interview said Ghanaians are aware of how John Dramani Mahama destroyed the country even when he was aware he had to contest the 2016 elections.

Pulse Ghana

“We all know what John Dramani Mahama did in his first term in government. We were aware of the corruption and how he destroyed Ghana even when he knew he had another term to be accountable to the people of Ghana.

"So it is obvious that if John Mahama is given the opportunity, he will not be accountable because he has no election ahead of him. Ghanaians should note this and not vote for John Mahama.

"Bawumia on the other hand is aware of the task ahead of him and the fact that he needs to come back to the people for their votes, so, he will respect the Ghanaian people and perform his duty with diligence,” he said in the interview.