Don’t vote for Mahama because he won’t be accountable to Ghanaians – Dr. Boako

Evans Annang

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has warned of dire consequences if John Dramani Mahama wins the 2024 general elections.

He said the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not be accountable to Ghanaians because he has just a term to complete.

Gideon Boako who was speaking to Accra-based United Television in an interview said Ghanaians are aware of how John Dramani Mahama destroyed the country even when he was aware he had to contest the 2016 elections.

“We all know what John Dramani Mahama did in his first term in government. We were aware of the corruption and how he destroyed Ghana even when he knew he had another term to be accountable to the people of Ghana.

"So it is obvious that if John Mahama is given the opportunity, he will not be accountable because he has no election ahead of him. Ghanaians should note this and not vote for John Mahama.

"Bawumia on the other hand is aware of the task ahead of him and the fact that he needs to come back to the people for their votes, so, he will respect the Ghanaian people and perform his duty with diligence,” he said in the interview.

He concluded that if John Mahama is allowed to lead Ghana in 2025 when he has no election to contest, he would amass wealth and leave the country broken.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

