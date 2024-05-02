Don’t vote for Mahama because he won’t be accountable to Ghanaians – Dr. Boako

Gideon Boako who was speaking to Accra-based United Television in an interview said Ghanaians are aware of how John Dramani Mahama destroyed the country even when he was aware he had to contest the 2016 elections.

“We all know what John Dramani Mahama did in his first term in government. We were aware of the corruption and how he destroyed Ghana even when he knew he had another term to be accountable to the people of Ghana.

"So it is obvious that if John Mahama is given the opportunity, he will not be accountable because he has no election ahead of him. Ghanaians should note this and not vote for John Mahama.

"Bawumia on the other hand is aware of the task ahead of him and the fact that he needs to come back to the people for their votes, so, he will respect the Ghanaian people and perform his duty with diligence,” he said in the interview.