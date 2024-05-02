The employees were demonstrating against the minister's decision to have their Regional Manager arrested and his refusal to apologize for it.
Tensions erupt at May Day event as ECG workers walkout on Ashanti Regional Minister
Tensions rose at the May Day celebrations in the Ashanti region when employees of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) left the event while the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, was giving a speech on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Bismark Adomah, the National Vice Chairman of the ECG Senior Staff Workers Union, announced that the company would halt all communication with the Minister unless an official apology and the withdrawal of the case occurred promptly.
He said "As you are aware, we already have an issue with him. He has done something that the workers front are not happy. Initially, the workers front were demanding that we shouldn't even appear at all. But we think that this is our programme and we need to represent.
"Since he said he's not ready to fulfill whatever we asked him to do, we don't even want to listen to him. So, this is just a peaceful protest that we're not going to listen to whatever he will say. If he's done with his speech, we'll go back."
In addition to the protest, the workers' union of the ECG warned of disconnecting the private residence of the Ashanti Regional Minister if it's confirmed he owes the company for electricity consumption.
This warning came after the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, refuted claims of outstanding electricity bills at some of his private properties.
Osei Mensah clarified that, except for his Jachie residence, all other properties are on prepaid meters.
However, Chairman Yussif Osmanu Abdulai, representing the Senior Staff Association of ECG-Ashanti West, stated on Kumasi-based Luv FM that the power company is currently reconciling the meter readings from the minister’s residence.
