According to the ranking, TV3 dominated the Ghanaian television industry from January to December 2019 in both urban and rural demographic cohorts within the survey age of 15 years to 45+ years, averaging 12.58% of the total 17 million estimated TV population corresponding to 2,144,588 impressions.

UTV overtook Adom TV for the second spot at the end of 2019 recording an average share of 11.25%.

This average audience share year-to-date (YTD) is the true measure of the performance of a particular channel, other than the individual weekly shares.

At the end of December 2019, TV3 topped the monthly performance recording an average share of 14.34% equivalent to 2,444,626 impressions. UTV and Adom TV maintained their second and third spots garnering an average share of 13.89% and 10.42% respectively.

The dominance of TV3 of the month is anchored on high performance on key dayparts including morning (12.41%), afternoon (12.32%) and core prime (13.38%).

Since 2012, GeoPoll has been a leader in providing market research from areas that are difficult to access using traditional methods and conducting over 10 million surveys per year.