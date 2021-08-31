According to the service, some of the applicants have submitted fake names and Identity Cards to fraudulently take the laptops when they are either not qualified for them or they want to benefit more than once.
GES cries as “fake names with fake IDs” are submitted to collect free laptops meant for teachers
The Ghana Education Service has detected fraud in applications submitted by some potential beneficiaries of the Free Teacher Laptop project, an initiative by the government to promote digital literacy among teachers and students across the country.
The GES has therefore issued a statement instructing District Directors of Education and Headteachers to validate the list sent, warning that such actions constitute fraud and are punishable by law.
Parts of the statement read: “The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to the fact that some Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education in submitting the name of teachers for the laptops have added names of persons who do not qualify, including non-teaching staff and retired or separated staff.
“The indications are that in some instances some strange names have been added with fake staff IDs. District Directors of Education are requested to ask Headteachers to be responsible for the names being submitted. District Directors of Education and Headteachers are reminded that such conduct constitutes FRAUD.
“All District Directors of Education are therefore requested to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.”
It would be recalled that in May this year, the GES took delivery of two hundred and eighty thousand laptops to be distributed to teachers.
The government has taken seventy(70) percent of the cost of the laptops while the beneficiary teachers are supposed to pay the remaining thirty(30) percent within twelve(12) months.
