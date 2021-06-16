Ghana cannot be crime free; that happens only in heaven - IGP

The IGP said, in fact, no country in the world is, therefore asking him to resign on that is untenable.

According to him, several developed countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom are still battling with cases of robbery. Therefore, the recent spate of crime in the country, however alarming, is not peculiar to Ghana.

His apparent reaction to calls for his retirement was made during a visit Tuesday, to the family of the late Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was killed by armed robbers on Monday afternoon.

“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The calls for the retirement heightened after the murder of two persons during an attack on a bullion van by a group of armed robbers.