The break, according to the NIA's statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Francis Palmdetti, was to allow officials who have already been to eleven regions across Ghana since April 2019, join their families for the Christmas and New year festivities.

The statement noted that th registration exercise in the Ashanti Region will resume on Monday, December 30, 2019, and continue to Friday, January 10, 2020.

In addition, the statement explianed that there will be no registration on January 1 and January 7, which are both statutory public holidays.

The exercise has so far been conducted in 11 regions throughout Ghana out of which over two million cards have been issued.