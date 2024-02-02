Ghana Police Service interdicts officer for allegedly assaulting a civilian

The victim has been contacted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and, the IGP has assured him of the needed Police assistance and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The law enforcement agency is assuring the general public that it will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of its mandate.

Relatedly, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare took road users by surprise on Monday, January 29, restoring order as some drivers on the notorious Spintex Road who were unaware of his presence in a traffic jam engaged in reckless driving.

Spintex Road, notorious for its frustrating traffic congestion, witnessed an unusual morning as the IGP found himself stuck in the standstill traffic. Instead of utilizing his authority to clear a path with the blare of sirens, Dr Dampare opted to patiently wait, observing the chaotic driving behaviours of others on the road.

Many drivers, unaware of the high-profile passenger in their midst, attempted to cut corners by driving on the shoulders of the road, hoping to escape the bottleneck. To their surprise, they found themselves face-to-face with none other than the Inspector-General of Police.

Taking immediate action, IGP Dampare personally apprehended several drivers engaged in reckless behaviour, reminding them of the importance of obeying traffic rules and exhibiting patience in congested situations. One driver, who had ventured out of the queue, was instructed to return to the point of deviation, a place known as 'Shell,' and rejoin the traffic from 'Shell Signboard.'

In a stern admonishment, the IGP questioned the errant driver, "Do you know how long the rest of us have been in the jam? Are you in a hurry more than us?"