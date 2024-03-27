Ghana Police Service mourns loss of 3 officers in fatal accident at Kyekyewere

In a statement released today, the Ghana Police Service expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of its gallant officers. "With a heavy heart, the Ghana Police Service mourns three of our gallant officers who lost their lives in a fatal accident today at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway while on their way for Police operational duties," the statement read.

As per Ghanaian tradition and the regulations of the Ghana Police Service, the identities and full details of the deceased officers will be formally communicated after their bereaved families have been notified.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the Ghana Police Service and the broader community, highlighting the inherent risks faced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty. Colleagues, friends, and well-wishers have begun expressing their condolences and solidarity with the families of the fallen officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it will provide full support to the families of the deceased during this difficult time and has vowed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

As the nation mourns the loss of these brave officers, thoughts turn to the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel across Ghana who selflessly serve to ensure the safety and security of citizens.