COP Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) under the latest reshuffle.

DCOP K. Boapea Otchere has taken up the role of Director-General for the Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Department, DCOP Owusu Donyinah is now the Director-General for Finance while DCOP Charles Domanban has been moved to take over as the Oti Police Regional Commander.

The former Director in charge of Operations at the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba has taken over as the new Upper East Regional Police Commander.

DCOP Dr. Gariba took over from his predecessor DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku who went on retirement on March 5, 2021.