According to her, Singapore has played and continues to play a supportive role in the socioeconomic development of Ghana.

“May I seize the opportunity to place on record, the gratitude of the Government and people of Ghana to the Government of Singapore for its support of the socioeconomic development of Ghana, particularly through the award of educational scholarships to Ghanaian students.”

She said this at a dinner hosted in honour of the visiting Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister of Policies of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Accra.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

She told the visiting Minister that Singaporean companies have increasingly shown interest in Ghana, with some of them exploring business opportunities across various sectors, including oil and gas, agri-business and the hospitality industry.

According to Ayorkor Botchwey these facilities continue to contribute to the development of Ghana’s human resource base in a wide range of disciplines, including tax and customs administration, environmental protection, information technology and disaster and emergency Management in aviation sector.