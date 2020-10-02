He said many countries in Africa would soon visit Ghana to buy affordable vehicles, which would boost the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, the government will not legalise the operation of commercial motorbike also known as okada.

He made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Regent of Ashiaman, Nii Annan Ajor at his palace on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

VW and BlackIvy signed an MoU to embark on the production of affordable homes and affordable cars for the Ghanaian people.

Dr. Bawumia speaking on the development said commercial drivers could use their old vehicles as mortgage to secure new cars.

He said Ghanaians were much better governance and leadership under the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with many flagship initiatives including; One-District, One-Factory, One -Constituency. One-Ambulance, Free Senior High School, and Planting for Food and Jobs and said a total of 180,000 teachers and nurses have been recruited since 2017.

He revealed that 80% of the promises have been fulfilled by the government and the projects he noted are either 100% delivered or the government is delivering.

He hinted that Ashaiman would benefit from the 111 district hospital government intended to construct some deplorable road networks in the area and each Zongo community would get a model senior high school.