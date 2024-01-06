Chief Imam, Agogo Omanhene commission ultramodern mosque built by Ohene Kwame Frimpong

As CEO of Salt Media Group, Mr. Frimpong personally financed the mega-structural project, which not only serves as a place of worship but also includes expansive areas for extracurricular activities and essential facilities like a clinic with a maternity ward for the entire community.

The National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, recognized Mr. Frimpong's benevolence with special awards, emphasizing his extraordinary efforts.

During the ceremony, Abeiku Santana, a board member of Salt Media Group, commended Mr. Frimpong's charitable initiatives and praised the role of the National Chief Imam in promoting inter-religious harmony. The Chief Imam led prayers in the newly inaugurated mosque, marking a spiritual highlight of the event.

In a surprising turn of events, Mr. Ohene Kwame Frimpong announced his bid as an Independent Candidate for the Asante Akyem Constituency, expressing a deep commitment to the people. "I truly have the Asante Akyem Constituency at heart," he declared, "and I want to get into a higher position, being an MP, to be able to do more for the people."

Before the mosque's commissioning, Mr. Frimpong demonstrated his dedication to the underserved by generously donating to widows and vulnerable members of the community during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The successful event concluded with a refreshment party, where Mr. Frimpong shared his vision to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Asante Akyem North constituency, aiming to bring further development to the region.