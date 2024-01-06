ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Chief Imam, Agogo Omanhene commission ultramodern mosque built by Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Evans Effah

In a momentous occasion in Asante Akyem Agogo, Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, celebrated the grand launch of the Agogo Central Mosque.

Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveils ultramodern mosque
Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveils ultramodern mosque

The event, graced by high-profile religious and traditional leaders, showcased Mr. Frimpong's commitment to fostering religious harmony and community development.

Recommended articles

As CEO of Salt Media Group, Mr. Frimpong personally financed the mega-structural project, which not only serves as a place of worship but also includes expansive areas for extracurricular activities and essential facilities like a clinic with a maternity ward for the entire community.

The National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, recognized Mr. Frimpong's benevolence with special awards, emphasizing his extraordinary efforts.

Chief Imam, Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveil ultramodern mosque
Chief Imam, Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveil ultramodern mosque Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

During the ceremony, Abeiku Santana, a board member of Salt Media Group, commended Mr. Frimpong's charitable initiatives and praised the role of the National Chief Imam in promoting inter-religious harmony. The Chief Imam led prayers in the newly inaugurated mosque, marking a spiritual highlight of the event.

In a surprising turn of events, Mr. Ohene Kwame Frimpong announced his bid as an Independent Candidate for the Asante Akyem Constituency, expressing a deep commitment to the people. "I truly have the Asante Akyem Constituency at heart," he declared, "and I want to get into a higher position, being an MP, to be able to do more for the people."

Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveils ultramodern mosque
Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveils ultramodern mosque Pulse Ghana

Before the mosque's commissioning, Mr. Frimpong demonstrated his dedication to the underserved by generously donating to widows and vulnerable members of the community during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveils ultramodern mosque
Ghanaian philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong unveils ultramodern mosque Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The successful event concluded with a refreshment party, where Mr. Frimpong shared his vision to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Asante Akyem North constituency, aiming to bring further development to the region.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong's multifaceted commitment to community, religion, and politics marks a historic chapter in Asante Akyem Agogo.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday January 8 declared public holiday

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa