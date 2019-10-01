Beginning next year, pupils in all public schools, including 4-year-old will be given Comprehensive Sexuality Education. Officials said the subject content would be age-appropriate and empower pupils with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.
But the programme has come under intense criticism receiving bashing from a section of the public including church leaders with many describing it as a deliberate attempt to introduce homosexuality to Ghana.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to fast and pray for the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh after a move by the government to introduce into the education system; Comprehensive Sex Education.
Here are all the details of things that will be taught for the various age classes.
Pre-school (4-5 years)
What we believe in; how we interact
Personal Hygiene
Class 1 (6 years)
Values and Society
Personal hygiene
Myself: Being a male or a female
Class 2 (7 years)
Reflecting on our own attitudes
Personal hygiene
Roles and responsibilities as a child
Class 3 (8 years)
Recognizing if something is fair or unfair
Understanding inter-personal relationships
Families and relationships in our lives
Concept of gender
Class 4 (9 years)
Human growth Development life cycle
Knowing about one's body/sexual and reproductive organs
Seeking healthcare
Developing self-esteem
Leadership skills
Class 5 (10 years)
Religion and social values
Puberty/changes as we grow
Relationships: friendship, dating and courting
Population of Ghana
Class 6 (11 years)
Fertility, pregnancy related issues and childbirth
Relationships: Marriage and family life
Concept of gender: norms, roles and stereotyping
Decision making skills
Population as a resource
JHS 1 (12 years)
Norms in inter-personal relationships
Sources for SHR services
Fertility regulation - abstinence, contraceptives and other methods
Unintended pregnancies and abortions
Human rights
Sexual and reproductive health rights
JHS 2 (13 years)
Alcohol, drug and substance abuse
Respecting gender differences/dealing with gender discrimination
Gender and power relations
Communication
Negotiation skills
Assertive skills
JHS 3 (14 years)
Preventing common diseases/infections among adolescents
Seeking help for drug abuse
Developing self-esteem
Reproductive tract infections
About sexually transmitted infections
Protection against STIs and HIV
Some members of the public took to social media to demand the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Education Ministry halt to the policy to save children.
Here's the full document of the curriculum: Comprehensive Sex Education