Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, visited some Senior High Schools in the Ashanti region on Saturday, along with some party executives.

In a Facebook post, he said his visit to the schools was to observe the ongoing voter registration exercise.

READ ALSO: Desist from attacking opponents’ gender, ethnicity – NPP to party communicators

Nana B visited some schools in the Ashanti region

“Today in Ashanti Region i had the opportunity to tour some Senior High Schools within the region together with the Ashanti Regional youth organizer Mr. Dennis Kwakwa as part of monitoring of the Voter registration exercise,” he wrote.

“The process was very smooth in all the institutions I visited, the students expressed excitement for having the opportunity to register and show appreciation by voting for H.E Nana Akufo-Addo & the NPP.”

However, a section of the public expressed the disappointment with Nana B for touring schools when the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent.

Nana B visits some schools in the Ashanti region

Some also wondered why politicians will be allowed in schools, when even parents are barred from visiting their wards.

See some of the reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter: