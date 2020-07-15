Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, said secondary school students who have contracted that virus “brought it from their various homes”.

This follows a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Senior High Schools (SHS) following their reopening.

So far, more than 10 secondary schools have recorded Coronavirus cases, with students and staff alike accounting for the infections.

The NPP's National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye

“It is important to note that the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 did not even contract the virus on their respective campuses,” Nana B stated while speaking at a party event in Kumasi.

“This is another strong point, that all of these cases, they brought it from their various homes.”

There have been calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana for government to close down schools and allow students return home.

This comes after some educational institutions recorded COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, causing parents to panic.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

The Ghana Education Service has also disclosed 55 students and staff at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, over five secondary schools in the Western region have also had their students infected.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) says it is working on a strategic plan to ensure that Senior High School students are able to go back home after completing their WASSCE.