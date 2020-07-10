The exercise is to ensure that the offices are safe for staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, revealed that some staff have tested positive for the respiratory disease.



Explaining further, the Minister, who has since recovered, stated that about 90 per cent of his staff had contracted the virus.

The Head of Communications at the Ministry, Ekow Vincent Assafuah said the disinfection meant workers had to leave work early on Friday.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, he clarified that Dr. Opoku Prempeh rather “meant about 90 per cent of his inner circle” and not 90 per cent of the staff at the Ministry.

“The inner circle is not even up to 20 so it cannot be that about 90 percent of the staff of the Ministry of Education have contracted the coronavirus,” he added.

This comes after the Ministry of Finance also directed its staff to work from home in the wake of the pandemic.