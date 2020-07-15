The GES said it is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service to put in place a contingency measure for the students.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Owusu-Amankwa, who added that all students may undergo mandatory quarantine before being allowed to go back home.

Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Owusu-Amankwa

“When the students are done with the WASSCE, they will definitely go home. The conversation is that the Ghana Health Service will put in whatever contingency measure in place before they go home,” Prof. Owusu-Mankwa said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“They [Ghana Health Service] will tell us the details but maybe when they [students] are going home, some arrangements will be made for them to quarantine. I had a conversation with the Ghana Health Service Director-General so obviously something will be done.”

There have been calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana for government to close down schools and allow students return home.

Some Senior High Schools have recorded COVID-19 in recent weeks, causing parents to panic.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

The Ghana Education Service has also disclosed 55 students and staff at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, over five secondary schools in the Western region have also had their students infected.

Prof. Owusu-Amankwa, however, rejected calls for students to be immediately sent home, saying “they will come back with the infections they have collected in the schools into the larger society for the bigger society to be infected. Is that what we want?”