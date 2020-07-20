Mr Osaafo-Maafo had tested positive two weeks ago.

Announcing the Senior Minister’s latest test results at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, July 19, 2020, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said: “Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo you recall instructed us to announce his positivity to the country a couple of weeks ago. He has, as he informs us, voluntarily tested again since and he wants me to update you that his test on Thursday, July 16, 2020 turned negative”.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo wishes first batch of Free SHS students well in their final exams

“He has been on supportive treatment at home since.”

This comes at a time that Ghana has recorded 488 new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 19 July 2020, taking the country’s national caseload to 27,667, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

The newly-confirmed cases were part of samples taken between 22 June and 14 July 2020.

The number of recoveries has also gone up to 23,249. They have all been discharged.

The health authorities are now dealing with 4,270 active cases.

So far, 148 patients have died of the disease.

READ ALSO: Statistics show that government’s COVID-19 response strategy hasn’t failed – Oppong Nkrumah

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 14,923

Ashanti Region – 5,642

Western Region – 2,218

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,030

Volta Region – 492

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono Region – 166

Oti Region – 143

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9