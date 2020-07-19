“I send best wishes to the three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven (313,837) final year Senior High School students who will from Monday 20th July take the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

He asked all students, teachers, and invigilators who will be involved in the 2020 WASSCE to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Just as has been done over the course of the last four weeks, since their return to school, I continue to urge everyone associated with the conduct of this year’s WASSCE, i.e teaching and non-teaching staff, invigilators and students, to abide by the enhanced hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols they have become accustomed to. They continue to remain our weapons in the fight to defeat COVID-19.”

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) which conducts the WASSCE concurrently in anglophone West Africa; Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia announced that it had suspended the annual exam indefinitely.

WAEC made this announcement on March 20, 2020, and explained that this decision was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after Ghana eased COVID-19 restrictions and allowed final year students to return to school, a discussion was held between WAEC and other stakeholders to hold the exams independently for Ghana.

The timetable for this year’s WASSCE will begin with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates on Monday, July 20, 2020, while the theory papers will begin from August 3, 2020, till September 5, 2020.

