This comes on the back of what the Council describes as unruly behaviour exhibited by candidates of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) at the school following the beginning of written papers on Monday.

The students and staff of Bright SHS at Kukurantumi attacked WAEC officials over strict supervision of ongoing WASSCE examination in their schools.

A journalist with the Daily Graphic in the Region who had gone to the school to report has also been assaulted by the students leaving him with severe injuries.

WAEC relocates WASSCE exam centre from Bright SHS to Ofori Panin SHS after riots

In a statement issued by its Head of National Office, Wendy Addy-Lamptey, WAEC condemned the “riotous behaviour and assault on the WAEC officials and media personnel by candidates.”

The relocation of the centre forms part of measures to forestall the possible recurrence of the incident and safeguard the lives personnel and integrity of the examination.

WAEC also communicated its intent to look into the developments and apply corresponding sanctions where necessary.

“The Council also wishes to serve notice that it will not hesitate to sanction Bright SHS, as well as staff, students and candidates found culpable in the reported action and future incidences.

The Council statement on Friday also encouraged all supervisors and invigilators in the ongoing WASSCE to “continue to be vigilant and carry out their duties diligently and without fear.”

The action by the student of Bright SHS has attracted widespread criticism across a section of the public, teacher unions to other civil society organisations.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has also called for swift investigations and prosecution of the attackers.

Meanwhile, proprietor for Bright SHS, Bright Ampomah has been arrested by the police over his involvement in the incident. He had incited the students to stop writing the social studies paper without the authority of WAEC.

