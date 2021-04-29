Ghana's COVID-19 active cases inching up again; death toll up

Currently, there are 1,589 active cases. Of that number, eight are critical and 24 severe.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana is steadily rising again, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
Currently, there are 1,589 active cases. Of that number, eight are critical and 24 severe.
The death toll has risen by two. It is now 779.
Since March 2020, a total of 92,562 people in Ghana have had the virus with 90,196 recovered. Forty-nine cases were recently confirmed.
Meanwhile, the GHS has also warned and advised Ghanaians traveling to COVID-19 hotspot countries to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels.
“In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rate,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration opined.
The Ministry further outlined some instructions for travellers arriving and leaving Ghana:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh