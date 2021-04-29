Ghana's COVID-19 active cases inching up again; death toll up

The death toll has risen by two. It is now 779.

Since March 2020, a total of 92,562 people in Ghana have had the virus with 90,196 recovered. Forty-nine cases were recently confirmed.

Meanwhile, the GHS has also warned and advised Ghanaians traveling to COVID-19 hotspot countries to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels.

“In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rate,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration opined.

The Ministry further outlined some instructions for travellers arriving and leaving Ghana: