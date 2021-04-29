RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases inching up again; death toll up

Authors:

Evans Effah

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana is steadily rising again, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

Cancel or postpone travels to COVID-19 hotspots – GHS to Ghanaians
COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases rise above 1,000 again Pulse Ghana

Currently, there are 1,589 active cases. Of that number, eight are critical and 24 severe.

Recommended articles

The death toll has risen by two. It is now 779.

Since March 2020, a total of 92,562 people in Ghana have had the virus with 90,196 recovered. Forty-nine cases were recently confirmed.

Meanwhile, the GHS has also warned and advised Ghanaians traveling to COVID-19 hotspot countries to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels.

“In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rate,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration opined.

The Ministry further outlined some instructions for travellers arriving and leaving Ghana:

  • Only test results or certificates bearing trusted travel or biomass codes will be considered valid for travel out of Ghana
  • Sign up for accounts on (trustedtravel.panabios.org) with the same e-mail address and mobile numbers provided to laboratories during testing
  • All arriving passengers who test negative for COVID-19 at the airport are encouraged to self-isolate for ten (10) days
  • All passengers arriving from designated COVID-19 hot spots and testing negative at the airport may be subjected to a repeat test on the third day of arrival at their cost

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend