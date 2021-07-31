RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases inch up to 5,397

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The deadly COVID-19 active cases in Ghana are on the rise.

COVID-19
COVID-19

The Ghana Health Service has revealed that 394 new cases have been recorded pushing the active COVID-19 cases to 5,397.

Recommended articles

A total of 103,789 people have had the deadly virus in Ghana and out of that number, 97,561 have recovered and discharged.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 26th update on the spread of the pandemic in the country issued new directives that all funeral services must not exceed two hours and only family members are allowed to attend.

According to him, all ceremonies, including weddings and other custom ceremonies must also not exceed two hours.

He further added that the after-party celebration in weddings are banned till further notice and weddings can only last at most two hours and are confined among family members only.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

Sack Ejura MCE and punish soldier who led operation - Ejura committee

Ejura riots

4 important updates from Akufo-Addo on COVID-19 upsurge in Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: ‘Go figure out what genre of music you can succeed at first’ - Sam George jabs Sister Derby

Sam George vs Sister Derby