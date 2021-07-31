Ghana's COVID-19 active cases inch up to 5,397

A total of 103,789 people have had the deadly virus in Ghana and out of that number, 97,561 have recovered and discharged.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 26th update on the spread of the pandemic in the country issued new directives that all funeral services must not exceed two hours and only family members are allowed to attend.

According to him, all ceremonies, including weddings and other custom ceremonies must also not exceed two hours.