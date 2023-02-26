ADVERTISEMENT
GHS confirms two cases of Lassa fever; One dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Two cases of Lassa fever have been recorded in Accra as confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS)after tests by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

GHS confirmed that the first case of a 40-year-old trader was recorded after she felt unwell for about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The second case is a contact of the fatal case and is currently on admission but is very stable. So far, 56 contacts have been identified and are being followed up by the Ghana Health Service.

In a letter signed by Director-General, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted that Public Health Emergency Management committees at all levels (National, Regions, and Districts) have been activated with detailed investigations including an environmental assessment ongoing.

Lassa fever (a viral hemorrhagic fever) is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

The Health Service added that essential medications and logistics including Personal Protecting Equipment are being mobilized while contact tracing and management are ongoing.

