GHS to commence AstraZeneca vaccinations from today to 29th September

“Persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of AstraZeneca are to participate in this exercise,” the Service said in a press release on Thursday, September 23.

“All eligible persons are advised to take along a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination,” the release signed by Director-General of the Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye directed.

“Persons due for the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca should preferably send the ID card presented for the 1st dose as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card.”

Yesterday, the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has assured the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that the United States will soon donate some 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines to Ghana.

Vice President Harris made this known on Thursday, 23rd September 2021, when she held bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo at the White House, with the aim of stringing the ties of co-operation and friendship that exist between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference, prior to the holding of a closed-door meeting between the pair and their delegations, the American Vice President indicated Ghana and the United States share a commitment to global health and to minimise the effects of COVID-19.