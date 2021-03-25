GIJ management rescinds decision to defer students who paid fees late

2. We wish to place on record that Management had consistently engaged with students about payment of fees and registration since 2018, when students embarked on a demonstration on a similar issue. Since then, Management has continually served notices to students and extended registration deadlines with no penalty and provided opportunities for students with difficulties to utilise the institution’s processes in resolving their issues to enable them register.

3. Students embarked on a demonstration on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, without first notifying Management and discussing their difficulties and this was rather unfortunate.

4. Management has listened to students' plea and accepted the apology rendered by students in good faith. Leadership, therefore, grants a general amnesty to all students to complete their registration. Affected students should immediately produce their receipts at the Academic Affairs registry to complete registration processes. This opportunity to register shall expire in five (5) working days from today, on Thursday, 1 April 2021. Any other student who has a special case should contact the Registrar's office to avail themselves of any opportunities available for students with exceptional circumstances or difficulties. Accordingly, examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 29 March 2021, are rescheduled to Tuesday, 6 April 2021. The Academic Affairs registry shall release a new examination timetable in due course.

5. Management wishes to reiterate that it has at all times operated a humane and open-door policy by listening to students and granting many extensions. We are committed to working with students to achieve academic excellence in a spirit of cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect. Students should therefore not hesitate to approach Management with their issues and desist from resorting to demonstrations as a first resort without first engaging with leadership and without provocation.

6. As an institution with a vision and mission to achieve academic excellence comparable to any other global higher education institution, we shall continue to commit to international best practices in higher education administration. We, therefore, wish to remind students and all other stakeholders that GIJ is granting this amnesty to students for the last time. The Institute shall religiously enforce its registration policies at the beginning of the next academic year. Students who have difficulties in registering for financial or other reasons should approach the Institute and enter suitable arrangements in line with its policies to help build a culture of respect for academic integrity, policies and procedures and the overall sustainability of GIJ.