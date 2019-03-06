The company said in a statement that the independence of Ghana from Britain on March 6, 1957 signaled the beginning of the movement that saw the liberation of several other black African nations.

“Having blazed the trail as the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence from Britain, Ghana has had to take up leadership role and act as trail blazer for many other sister African nations.

“In several respects, Ghana has served as a beacon of direction for other nations, both before and after its independence in 1957”, Glo noted.

'On this occasion, the Board, Management and staff of Glo Mobile wish all Ghanaians a joyful celebration of the Independence Day and we look forward to brighter and better years ahead together”, the statement added.

"On this auspicious and joyous occasion of the country’s independence anniversary, we wish to reiterate our steadfastness and commitment to work for the benefits of individuals, organizations and indeed all Ghanaians to make the country better by providing premium telecoms products and services.