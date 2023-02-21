The court noted on Tuesday that the MP had not been properly served regarding the contempt application as required by law.
Go and serve Okudzeto Ablakwa properly - Court orders Rev. Kusi Boateng
An Accra High Court has directed lawyers for the Secretary to the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, to properly serve North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the contempt proceedings against the legislator.
Lawyers for the plaintiff filed a contempt application against the MP after he was caught on video kicking an interim injunction obtained in connection with a defamation suit filed against him.
As a result, it directed Rev. Kusi’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, one of the lawyers for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that the judge’s position indicates that the contempt application has been rejected.
In a recent statement on social media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that he’s not afraid to go to jail.
“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment.
“I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be forced and compromised to a behind the scene deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic,” he tweeted.
The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, filed a motion, praying the court to commit Mr Ablakwa to prison for his conduct.
The MP had kicked a writ meant to be served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.
He had given the pretext that he was on his way to Parliament when the bailiff approached him at the forecourt of Accra-based Metro TV to be served Rev Kusi Boateng’s writ.
