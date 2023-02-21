Go and serve Okudzeto Ablakwa properly - Court orders Rev. Kusi Boateng

Lawyers for the plaintiff filed a contempt application against the MP after he was caught on video kicking an interim injunction obtained in connection with a defamation suit filed against him.

As a result, it directed Rev. Kusi’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, one of the lawyers for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that the judge’s position indicates that the contempt application has been rejected.

In a recent statement on social media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that he’s not afraid to go to jail.

“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment.

“I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be forced and compromised to a behind the scene deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic,” he tweeted.

The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, filed a motion, praying the court to commit Mr Ablakwa to prison for his conduct.

The MP had kicked a writ meant to be served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.