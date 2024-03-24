Government set to launch one student one tablet initiative on March 25

The project aims to provide comprehensive teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to all senior high and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools nationwide.

During an interview on JoyNews on March 22, Adwabour disclosed that all 503 public SHS and TVET institutions across the country will benefit from this initiative. However, he emphasized that the distribution will be carried out in phases, with each phase covering 30 schools.

This phased approach is expected to take more than a year to complete.

Adwabour further clarified that the One Student One Tablet initiative is a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders, including the private sector, public industry, and academia, in addition to the Ghana Education Service (GES) responsible for overseeing SHS and TVET education.

He assured that students from all levels of SHS and TVET, including those in Form 1, Form 2, and Form 3, will be included in the distribution process. He revealed that the tablets earmarked for the initiative have already arrived in the country. The next step involves distributing them to GES and TVET stores located in various districts, where they will be further distributed to the respective schools.