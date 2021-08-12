Government spent GHS109 million on vaccines without parliamentary approval - NDC MP

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, he said the Finance Minister is also complicit in the Sputnik V saga.

There’s another leg coming up because about GHC109 million has been paid and that’s got to do with COVID-19 vaccines. That was captured in the midyear review budget but it did not come to the House. I’m a ranking member of the health committee so I would have known or seen it but it is not anywhere in the House. They did not bring it to the House,” he said.

The MP’s claim is captured in the mid-year review budget.

Commenting on the President’s reaction to the Sputnik V scandal, Mr Akandoh said the president is making a mockery of Ghanaians.

“He is making a mockery of all of us. Such a serious matter that has engaged the attention of the entire nation and he is making fun of it. It’s sad that the President can do that”.