Government spent GHS109 million on vaccines without parliamentary approval - NDC MP

Evans Annang

National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson on Heath, Mintah Akandoh has alleged that the government also spent another 109 million cedis on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines without parliamentary approval.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

He said some of the figures mentioned by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta shows that the nation has procured some vaccines which didn’t come to Parliament.

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, he said the Finance Minister is also complicit in the Sputnik V saga.

There’s another leg coming up because about GHC109 million has been paid and that’s got to do with COVID-19 vaccines. That was captured in the midyear review budget but it did not come to the House. I’m a ranking member of the health committee so I would have known or seen it but it is not anywhere in the House. They did not bring it to the House,” he said.

The MP’s claim is captured in the mid-year review budget.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

Commenting on the President’s reaction to the Sputnik V scandal, Mr Akandoh said the president is making a mockery of Ghanaians.

“He is making a mockery of all of us. Such a serious matter that has engaged the attention of the entire nation and he is making fun of it. It’s sad that the President can do that”.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has been given a two week leave amidst calls for his sacking over the Sputnik V saga.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

