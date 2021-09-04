Government to partner existing companies that want to be under 1D1F - President Akuffo Addo

President Nana Addo who is on a two-day tour in the Western Region said this when he cut-sod for the phase 3 and phase 4 expansion of the Shama-based Twyford-KEDA Ghana Ceramics plant.

“This commissioning and sod-cutting is testament that government is ready to partner any company that is ready to expand its production base to offer jobs to our young people. We are doing so without discrimination, being Ghanaian or foreign, so long as you are prepared to work and invest, you will have the support of this government," he said.

The President also used the occasion to commend the Chiefs and people of Shama as well as the leadership of the region for facilitating the operations of Twyford-KEDA Ghana Ceramics.