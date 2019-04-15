She said this is due to the incessant flooding that occurs in Accra during the rainy season.

Speaking to the media during a familiarisation tour of the city, the Minister indicated that the contract has already been awarded.

“I am boldly saying on record, that the government of Ghana has allocated an amount of hundred and ninety-seven million cedis to the Ministry of Works and Housing and contract have been given out. The Ministry of Works and Housing is in charge of flood control", she said.

"We just had a meeting last Friday, they are going to drill and desilt our gutters. When this is done to the task, we don’t expect anybody to drop anything in our gutters".

Ten people have died in the last 2 weeks due to heavy downpours in Accra and its environs.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said 7 people died from the heavy downpour in Accra.

The organisation said the deaths occurred at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman and Odawna River at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

George Awusi, the Public Relations Officer of NADMO said to two other people have died but they are yet to retrieve their bodies.