The Ministry of Health in a statement issued a copied to the media said: "Following a financial clearance granted by the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment of the 2016 batch of the above-mentioned categories of Health Professionals from the public health institutions, the Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public, particularly, qualified trainees who fall within the above description that it will commence recruitment processes into the various agencies from Thursday, 21 March 2019.

"Therefore, qualified trainees who are part of these groups whose clearance has been received (as indicated in the attached sheet) and intend to work in the various agencies under the Ministry of Health, are requested to formally apply online by logging onto the online application portal https://mohcrp.com and follow relevant instructions to select the preferred agency (GHS, CHAG, KBTH, KATH, TTH, CCTH, Police Hospital, MHA, Prisons Service, Ahmadiya Health Service)".

Recruitment categories:

Registered General Nurses (RGNs)

Registered Midwives (RMs)

Registered Community Health Nurses (RCNs)

Registered Mental Health Nurses (RMNs)

Diploma Medical laboratory (Laboratory Technicians)

Disease Control (Cert) – Field Technicians

Technical Officers:

DC (Diploma Disease Control)

Nutrition (Diploma in Nutrition)

Health Promotion (Diploma in Health Promotion)

Health Information (Diploma Health Information)

Medical Records (Certificate) – Technical Assistant

Community Mental Health Officers (Diploma in Community Mental Health)

Registered Dental Surgery Assistants (Diploma Registered Dental Surgery Assistants)

Dental Technicians (Diploma Dental Technicians)

Technical Officer – Orthotics (Diploma Orthopedics)

Physiotherapy Assistants (Diploma Physiotherapy Assistants)

Optical Technician (Certificate Optical Dispensing Technicians)

The deadline for submission of the applications is Thursday, 28 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses have threatened to hit the streets over the government's inability to offer them employment.

The coalition maintains that its members deserve to be employed into the mainstream health sector, just like other state-trained nurses.

Addressing the media at a press conference, the coalition accused the government of prioritizing state-trained nurses over them.

According to them, whiles financial clearance has been given to state-trained nurses, private nurses have only been frustrated in their attempts to get their own financial clearance.

This, the coalition, described as discriminatory and very regrettable, and have threatened to demonstrate if the government does not respond within the next 10 days.

"There is no plan to recruit privately-trained nurses into the mainstream health sector like is being done for state-sponsored nurses. The Government made it clear that it will continue to give priority to nurses from public trained when the President said in the 2019 state of the nation address," PRO of the Coalition, Doreen Boateng said.