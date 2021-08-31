Govt has created 2 million jobs from Planting for Food and Jobs - Agric Minister

Speaking to the press in Accra, Dr. Afriyie-Akoto said the five different modules being operated under the scheme have provided so many jobs.

“I don’t have the figures for each module now but I know that estimate as of 2020 we had created over 2million jobs from the five modules that we have been operating," he said.

The initiative has five modules under its umbrella which includes Food Crops (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages), Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ), Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs).

Dr. Afriyie-Akoto also said the importation of maize is expected to reduce in the next three years.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, since NPP resumed office, there has been a drastic reduction in maize importation as compared to statistics available for 2015 and 2016.