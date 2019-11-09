She chastised Akufo-Addo for persistently talking about Ex-President Mahama during his recent tour of the Volta Region.

According to the Gh One TV news editor-in-chief, the President should use the platforms he mount to account for what he has done, 3 years after winning power and not rather slander his arch political rival.

“The president today in the volta region should be telling us exactly how many jobs he has created in the voltal region alone. He shouldn’t be reminding us of what John John Mahama did or didn’t do,” she said and added that "Ghanaians are not angry enough" to demand accountability from politicians.

Her comments against the President did not go down well with some known NPP communicators, who descended on her for having an opinion.

One of such persons was Nana Ansah Obofour, who is the NPP UK Communications Director.

He said Nana Aba Anamoah is a “useless, hopeless Mahama photoshop lady” who “sleeps with people’s husbands for money”, in a tweet.

Posting on Twitter, Nana Aba revealed that some government officials have called her to apologize for the attacks on her person.

“A number of NPP and government officials have called to apologise for the attacks I have received from some of their communicators.” she wrote.