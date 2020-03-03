This was contained in a report by the Auditor-General on the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) submitted to Parliament.

The rampant deterioration of roads a few months after their completion and handing over has been a concern to many Ghanaians and questions have been asked about the quality of the road works carried out.

Similarly, complaints abound about delays in completing road works due to variations and delayed payments contributing to cost overruns because of fluctuations and in many cases interest on delayed payments.

The Auditor-General has asked the Highway Authority to stop the implementation of any project which does not have secure and available funding capable of meeting all projected costs.

It said, "between 31 December 2012 and 1 January 2018, a total amount of about GH¢8.24 billion was spent on construction of new and upgrading of old roads."

The Auditor-General in the report stated that "Despite the investments in the road sector, drivers and passengers alike are worried about the constant deterioration of roads, months after they have been completed."

Here's the full report by the Auditor-General.