The hostel will be built in December 2019, through a public-private partnership.

He said the government has "abolished levies imposed on Kayayei."

Kayaye

Ofori-Atta made this known when he delivered the 2020 Budget Statement in Parliament on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, the "government will construct first 600-bed Kayaye hostel in Agbogbloshie next month."

Kayaye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged during the 2016 elections to provide hostel facilities for Kayayei who sleep on the streets at the mercy of the weather.