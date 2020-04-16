The device, made by Mr Richard Kwarteng, is to encourage Ghanaians to practice safe washing of hands during this coronavirus pandemic.

The Director-General of the GSA, Professor Alex Dodoo, who presented the certificate to the manufacturer in Accra on Wednesday, said the product had been tested for its safety and efficiency and that it was ready for mass production.

He said the certification was an attestation by the GSA that the product met international standards for electrically controlled machines.

The device enables individuals to wash their hands under running water without touching the tap or nob of the water receptacle.

Prof. Dodoo said due to the essential nature of the product and the need to increase local manufacturing capabilities, the GSA absolved the cost of the testing to encourage other inventors to come up with similar products.

"We saw this as a support for the President’s call to increase local manufacturing capabilities so we absolved all the cost involved in the testing and certification, which could be about GH¢20,000," he explained.