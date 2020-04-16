In a statement, the Ghana High Commission in London said he has made giant strides in his recovery.

The diplomat was earlier admitted at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after contracting the novel Coronavirus.

Papa Owusu Ankomah received several well-wishes from Ghanaians after it emerged that his condition was critical.

Statement from the Ghana High Commission in London

However, the 61-year-old is recovering well and is said to be in stable condition at the moment.

“We wish to inform you that indeed the High Commissioner has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 and to assure all of you that he is in a stable condition,” the Ghana High Commission in London said.

“Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to entreat all to be restrained in their utterances and avoid uninformed speculation about the health status of our High Commissioner,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 641, as of April 15, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 83 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.