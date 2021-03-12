Mrs Akufo-Addo was born on the 12th of March 1951.

She is a founding member and chairperson of charity group Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation founded in 2005 to support the national effort to reduce malaria infections in infants and young children.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was installed as the Development Queen mother of the Ada Traditional Area at the 82nd anniversary celebration of the Asafotufiami festival in August 2019 and is known by the stool name Naana Ode Opeor Kabukie.

In a Facebook post, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said: “Happy birthday to my beautiful Rebecca, love always.”